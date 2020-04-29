The Chinese government could take control of theatrical windows when the country's cinemas reopen, according to a briefing on Monday.

Wang Xiaohui, executive vice minister of the Central Propaganda Department and director of the National Film Administration, made a speech in which he stressed that the windows, which have been broken during the closure, must be restored.

"It is necessary to uphold the rules of the 'window period' of film releases, adhere to the spirit of the contract and strengthen the sense of integrity," the minister said in quotes reported by local source 1905 Movie Network on WeChat and translated by Up News Info. .

In today's briefing, Wang Xiaohui also encouraged other financial support policies for movie theaters and suggested that a fund could be implemented to provide discounts to boost the purchase and distribution of movie tickets.

One of the highest-profile instances of window breaking in China occurred in the early days of the shutdown, when Huanxi Media Group moved in to broadcast a highly successful photo. Lost in russia on online video platforms after reaching a 630 million RMB ($ 90.8 million) deal with TikTok owner ByteDance.

There are no explicitly mandatory windows in China, as there are in other territories. Instead, they are generally employed on a case-by-case basis, depending on theatrical performance and existing VOD offerings, but movies generally wait 28 days after their theatrical release before heading home.

This is a hot topic worldwide right now. Distributors have searched for alternative options in the wake of movie closings, with some titles being held for theatrical performances once the crisis subsides, and others heading directly online. A significant example was Universal's move to put Trolls World Tour directly into PVOD, which studio head Jeff Shell said yesterday that it had generated about $ 95 million. Shell said it hoped to release films "in both formats (theatrical and PVOD)" in the future, prompting a backlash from exhibits that they felt were being abandoned in a time of dire need. In response, the world's largest exhibitor, Wanda-owned China AMC, said yesterday that it will not release Universal movies in the future.

While the United States is taking the first steps in the reopening process, China is a little further ahead. Up News Info sources on the ground report that life is starting to return to normal, with transportation and restaurants open, albeit with restrictions.

The country's capital Beijing took a step closer today with local officials who announced they would reduce the city's emergency response level to a higher level starting April 30, after seeing no confirmed cases of COVID-19. local or imported for 13 consecutive days. The highest level of emergency response had been implemented since January 24. This could lead to the country's theaters gradually reopening, although they currently remain closed.