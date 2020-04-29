China sets date for Congress, coronavirus signaling is under control

BEIJING [Reuters] – China has issued its strongest statement of confidence so far that it has dominated the country's coronavirus epidemic, announcing on Wednesday that it will hold a long-delayed main political meeting late next month and ease the quarantine restrictions. in the capital.
The most important event on China's political calendar, the annual session of the National People's Congress, will provide the Communist Party with a platform designed to inspire national pride and reaffirm its primacy. The gathering of top officials from across China will also allow the party to demonstrate unity at a time when many in North America, Europe, Africa and Australia are highly critical of China's initial efforts to hide the severity of the outbreak.
"The narrative is that the Chinese way of doing things, the Chinese model, is better than other countries at controlling the virus," said Willy Lam, a Beijing policy specialist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "This is a symbolic event, showing that China has won the war."
The congress is largely ceremonial, with delegates meeting each year to pass important decisions. But the decision in February to delay this year's session came as a shock to many in China, and sent a global signal of the severity of the epidemic. Even during the SARS outbreak in 2003, the annual legislative session went on as scheduled.
But the outbreak in China has decreased in recent weeks, with most cases coming from travelers returning from abroad. On Wednesday, only one local transmission case was reported.
The announcement that the congress was scheduled for May 22 suggests that officials feel confident that the meeting can be held without putting central leaders and delegates at risk.
The government did not say how this year's meeting would be held. But in recent years, it has attracted almost 3,000 delegates from all provinces, including officials, party members, army generals in olive green, and some representatives of ethnic minorities in traditional dress. They have gathered in narrow rows on the main floor of the cavernous Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square to attend carefully written meetings.
The congress will play Xi Jinping, the top leader in China, as the top official, said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political scientist at Hong Kong Baptist University. Mr. Xi mainly disappeared from public view during the worst days of the outbreak in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.
By holding the session, "he wants to show again that he is very much in the chair," Cabestan said.
In another sign that the government wants to project confidence in its strategy to tame the virus, Beijing authorities said on Wednesday that most domestic travelers arriving in the city would no longer have to spend two weeks in quarantine. Quarantines will now be limited to people coming from abroad or from areas of China with recent cases, such as Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.
But the situation in China is still far from normal. The country has almost completely closed its borders and has stopped almost all international flights in recent weeks, preventing many of its own citizens from returning home. China has urged foreign governments not to transfer diplomats to Beijing.
China has already recognized that the epidemic has unleashed the country Worst slowdown in nearly half a century, with the economy slowing 6.8 percent in the first three months of the year compared to the previous year. The figure highlights the impact of China's drastic efforts to eradicate the coronavirus, which included a blockade that expanded to cover half the population and the temporary closure of factories and offices across the country.
Xi gave a cautious but optimistic tone on Tuesday about the country's resolution to restore normal business activity in the world's second-largest economy.
"Thanks to our hard efforts, we have emerged from the most difficult time," Xi told the Nepal president in a telephone conversation, according to the Foreign Ministry. "However, we remain soberly aware of the situation."
"We are fully confident that China's economic fundamentals underpinning long-term growth remain strong," he said. described as saying.
China is virtually alone among the top countries in failing to start an extensive public spending program as an economic stimulus in response to the pandemic, even when The entire economy has slowed sharply and appears to be suffering from continued weakness in consumer spending. A popular theory as to why China has not yet acted is that it may be waiting for Congress to pass a comprehensive spending plan.
"This is a very important legal issue: Any important stimulus must be sealed by Congress," said Yu Yongding, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
The congressional standing committee, which announced the opening date, did not say how long the session would last. Recent annual sessions have lasted approximately two weeks. Health problems could still shorten this year's event.
The meetings are often matters in which the Prime Minister delivers an annual work report that in recent years has provided a target for the annual growth of the Chinese economy. Economists expect the economic growth target for this year to be well below the usual 6 percent, if one is set.
This year's agenda is also likely to focus on helping the country resist the impact of a possibly prolonged global recession brought on by the pandemic.
A key signal of how the government plans to tackle the recession will be seen in the government's annual budget, which may include economic stimulus measures.
Also on the agenda is a plan to review China's laws for handling public health emergencies, including wildlife trade statutes, which have drawn criticism for its links to disease outbreaks, and biosecurity.
The epidemic not only slowed the country's economic activity, but also jeopardized Mr. Xi's promise to eradicate rural poverty this year. Most likely, the government will use the legislative session to reaffirm its commitment to this goal, on which Mr. Xi has wagered his legacy.