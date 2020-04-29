Check out the latest performance by the masked singer from Night Angel

We still don't really know what a night angel is, but we do know that she can sing.

The masked singer continue tonight as the last six come together to act on the same episode for the first time, and E! News has its first exclusive look at Night Angel's performance. He's singing "Black Velvet,quot;, and it sounds pretty good.

The main theory right now is that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Grammy-winning songwriter and artist. She has been acting since she was a teenager, and has talked about being surrounded by other angels before going out alone, perhaps referring to the Xscape girl group, which disbanded in the late 1990s. There was a castle and a strawberry drawn on a building, which could refer to Castleberry Hill in Atlanta, where Kandi has a restaurant.

Other conjectures have included Taraji P. Henson (for Empire references), but Kandi feels good.