Check out Esther Povitsky's Cheeky The Funny Dance Show presentation

Have the judges on E! The Funny Dance Show Have you ever been so impressed?

This preview clip for Wednesday's new episode of the dance competition show offers insight into Esther Povitskythe performance of Lady Gaga& # 39; Paparazzi & # 39 ;, which the three judges end up loving.

At first, it seems that Povitsky is being photographed on a red carpet as any normal famous person would. However, after a couple of laps, it is revealed that, without her knowing it, her dress is tucked into her underwear. That It is the reason why it is being invaded by paparazzi, not because it is really famous.

However, the routine has a happy ending. When Povitsky discovers the problem, his fellow dancers put on their own dresses in their own underwear.

Judge Allison Holker He congratulates Povitsky and his routine, describing her as "very loving,quot; and "very sweet,quot;.

"I worry that sometimes if you like a guy and then he says you're sweet, it's not necessarily good," Povitsky jokes. "But I will take it!"

Good luck to her, judge Loni loveFeedback is much more direct.