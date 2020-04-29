Check out a first look at the new Universal Kids Remy & Boo series

Will Remy be able to find her best friend Boo?

In this exclusive clip from the new Universal Kids preschool program Remy and Boo (which opens on Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m.), Remy, a six-year-old adventurer, has trouble finding her best friend Boo. This is particularly shocking to Remy as Boo is a large, bright pink robot.

However, Boo is only doing what he was told.

"Boo, we have to show them that you can play with us," Remy tells her best friend at the beginning of the clip. "I know you can do this, let's try one more time. You have to hide very well, okay? And don't go out until I find you!"

When Remy begins the countdown, Boo struggles to find "a good place to hide." Instead of giving up, the super enthusiastic robot becomes invisible.

"Ready or not, here comes Remy, the incredible seeker," declares the confident young man. "Hey, I thought you were here for sure."