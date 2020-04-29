Check out a first look at the new Universal Kids Remy & Boo series

Will Remy be able to find her best friend Boo?
In this exclusive clip from the new Universal Kids preschool program Remy and Boo (which opens on Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m.), Remy, a six-year-old adventurer, has trouble finding her best friend Boo. This is particularly shocking to Remy as Boo is a large, bright pink robot.
However, Boo is only doing what he was told.
"Boo, we have to show them that you can play with us," Remy tells her best friend at the beginning of the clip. "I know you can do this, let's try one more time. You have to hide very well, okay? And don't go out until I find you!"
When Remy begins the countdown, Boo struggles to find "a good place to hide." Instead of giving up, the super enthusiastic robot becomes invisible.
"Ready or not, here comes Remy, the incredible seeker," declares the confident young man. "Hey, I thought you were here for sure."
Despite not being able to see Boo, Remy quickly sees her friend Mia, as she is wearing a bright blue bow. While inside, Remy realizes that her father's voice sounds different behind a newspaper.
Spoiler: It is actually the hideout of her friend Nakheel.
With Mia and Nakheel found, only Boo remains in the game. Unfortunately, his invisibility ability is making him the best concealer in history.
In fact, several times, a totally unconscious Remy walks alongside her best friend. After the trio search the house and a nearby beach, Remy begins to worry that she will never find her friend.
"Oh Boo! Where are you hiding?" Remy wonders aloud.
By the end of this hide and seek adventure, be sure to watch the premiere of the series on Friday with the kids in your life.
Remy and Boo premieres Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. on Universal Kids!
(E! And Universal Kids are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML85a89362859be02a64fcf54618d2662d12%