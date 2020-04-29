Chadwick Boseman was seen walking with a stick amid weight loss

Instagram

The & # 39; Black Panther & # 39; actor, who has sparked concern among fans about his drastic weight loss, is photographed wearing a cane and scarf around his face while visiting a local café.

Chadwick Boseman nowhere does it look like his "Black Panther"T & # 39; Challa's character today. After sparking fans' concerns about his drastic weight loss, the actor has now further worried everyone by being seen walking with a stick.

The Marvel star was photographed for a coffee on Monday April 27 in Los Angeles. Accompanied by his mother Carolyn, he was wearing a wooden cane and a scarf around his face as protective gear while visiting a café near his home in Los Feliz, California.

He put on a gray hoodie and used his hood to cover his head, leaving only his eyes and a handful of hair visible underneath. However, her slim figure was evident by her slim waist and slim legs, which could be seen through her navy sweatpants.

Chadwick was holding a cardboard tray with a green smoothie and a cup of coffee. Meanwhile, her mother was carrying something, perhaps food, that was wrapped in a paper bag.

It is unclear whether the "Marshall"Star used the cane as an accessory or to help him walk. People usually use that type of cane for a strenuous walk.

Prior to this, Chadwick surprised fans with his super skinny and gaunt appearance in a video where he announced his charity project for the coronavirus relief effort. People immediately worried about their health, and one asked: "I hope you are well, your appearance has changed." Another concerned follower reacted similarly, "Uuuhh Chadwick, are you okay?"

Others wondered if her dramatic weight loss is for a movie role. "Are you getting slimmer for a movie?" asked a curious person. While also showing concern, someone else added, "I don't like this weight loss brother. I hope it is for a movie role."