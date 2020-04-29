Chadwick Boseman fans are really concerned after they photographed him using a cane after extreme weight loss concerns!

The Black Panther star was caught on camera during a local coffee trip in the midst of the quarantine, and looking at the photos, fans are more concerned than ever! People have been voicing their concerns for a while about the fact that Chadwick Boseman seems to have lost a lot of weight since he starred in the hit superhero movie, but this time, he was even using a cane!

The actor looked slimmer than ever, the clothes he wore described his small body, a big difference from his muscular body that Black Panther, also known as T’Challa, showed in the film.

But while quarantining, and therefore not having access to, a gym might have contributed to his losing muscle mass, it really seems like the amount of weight he lost might not be healthy.

Sure, he could be naturally slim without constant workouts, but what really surprised fans was that he was using what looked like a wooden baton while he was away and doing some quick errands.

The actor made sure he was safe from the virus by covering his face with a scarf and also had his hood on, with part of his hair and eyes only visible.

As for the stick he had with him, these are normally only used to help walk on challenging terrain, such as during really difficult walks!

However, Chadwick was only on his way to a nearby café with his mother Carolyn, and yet he seemed to be putting a lot of his weight on the cane as if he didn't have the strength or balance to walk on his own feet.

Fans noticed the changes in her fitness for the first time when she attended the American Music Awards in November.

Looking at the photos of the actor from the event, fans expressed their concerns and commented on things like: & # 39; The strength of the pantha & # 39; has been removed & # 39; / & # 39; What's up brother? … Your body too … Now you are too thin. a strong body brother, we need that. & # 39; / & # 39; You're good? You don't look healthy. & # 39; / & # 39; Is it okay with regard to health? He is extremely small. "



