Chad Johnson's girlfriend Annalize Mishler makes shocking claims about Bachelorette alum

Fans of High school He remembers Chad Johnson as the villain during the JoJo Fletcher season, where he became known as "Bad Chad." When he didn't win Fletcher's heart, Johnson later appeared in Bachelor in ParadiseBut presenter Chris Harrison kicked him out of the show in the first episode because of his horrible behavior and violent tendencies.

Since then, Johnson has struggled to capitalize on his reality show fame and has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this year, police arrested Johnson for domestic violence after his girlfriend, Annalize Mishler, posted a video on Johnson's Instagram trying to break into his apartment.

Later, the couple reconciled and began appearing together in adult videos on the website. OnlyFans. Johnson has claimed that they are making more money from these videos than he ever did on reality television and is happy with the career change, but Mishler says there is much more to the story.

During a recent appearance in The Domenick Nati ShowMishler discussed her relationship with Johnson and said that there were times when Johnson forced her to do sexual things that she did not want to do.

Mishler claims Johnson forced her to please him when he was not feeling well, even when he was recovering from surgery. He also revealed that Johnson does not like to talk about his sexuality and that he "gets weird,quot; during discussions about sexual history and if he has any interest in men.

When Nati asked about the money the couple has earned with their OnlyFans Mishler said he doesn't know how much they've earned because he got drunk one night and changed the account password. He added that he took all the money and put it in his own bank account.

Johnson recently said The Daily Mail He was thinking of moving to Nevada because "houses are so cheap in Las Vegas,quot; and he could afford to buy a mansion where he could set up multiple studios in each room and make adult videos. However, Mishler says Johnson has never had money and that it doesn't work.

"There's no way I'm going to buy a mansion in Las Vegas, or even rent one, or pay everyone who gets into it," Mishler said, adding that it took Johnson two months to pay him $ 1,200 to break his phone. .

Other claims Annalize Mishler made in the interview, which you can hear in the video above, include Johnson constantly drunk and on a breathalyzer where he always blows a .40. She also says that he uses steroids, stole from charity and violated the protection order and could return to jail.



