CDC says social distancing guidelines now apply to pets – BGR

The social distancing guidelines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has now infected more than 1 million Americans, do not apply only to people.

The CDC now recommends that Americans keep their pets at least six feet away from other pets and people when they are outside.

This is because there have been a handful of cases where the center has identified the pets of people who contract the coronavirus COVID-19.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

One of the reasons why the coronavirus pandemic has sparked such a dramatic response worldwide has to do with the comprehensive spread of the virus, how it is not limited to borders, genders, ages, or races. At this point, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University, more than 1 million people in the US. USA (And almost 3.1 million worldwide) have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

"People,quot; is the key word. Because that number doesn't take into account the fact that your pet dog or cat can also contract the virus, and the earliest cases of this occurring now have been in the US. USA In fact, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Now they say that we must apply the social distancing rules that have ruled our lives for over a month now to our pets, too.

For example, when you are inside your home, you can interact with your pet in the same way as always. However, outdoors, the pet should be kept at least six feet away from other people and pets, and just like when a person in your home gets sick and then needs to be quarantined away from everyone else, the same it happens with your pet.

"Social distancing also applies to your pets," said veterinary specialist Dr. Melissa Salgado. ABC News. "They are at risk of developing this disease, so it is better to err on the side of caution."

Here are some of the CDC recommended best practices for pet owners:

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Do not allow pets to interact with people or other animals outside your home.

Keep cats indoors when possible.

Outside, keep your dog on a leash and keep a distance of at least six feet from other people and animals.

Avoid dog parks or public places where large numbers of people and dogs can gather.

To be sure, there have only been a handful of cases known at this time of animals contracting the COVID-19 virus. Two cats in New York were recently identified as the first pets in the country to test positive for the virus, and that's why the CDC now recommends that pet owners who want to stay safe during this time should treat their pets for the same way they do. other members of your family.

"Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low," the CDC guidelines read. "We are still learning about this virus, but it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations."

Image source: Ukrinform / Shutterstock