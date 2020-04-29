CB Bashaud Breeland bosses arrested on multiple charges | Sport News

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges in South Carolina.

Breeland's charges include possessing less than 28 grams of marijuana or 10 grams of hashish, driving with an open container of alcohol, driving without a license and resisting arrest, a sheriff's official said. He was being held at the York County Jail, according to the facility's online records.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the situation but would not comment further.

Breeland started 15 of 16 regular season games and all three playoff games for the Chiefs last season. He had seven tackles and one interception in Kansas City's 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in February.

He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins before playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Breeland signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs in March 2019 and re-signed another one-year contract earlier this month.