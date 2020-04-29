Carolina Hurricanes near cut ties with AHL affiliate Charlotte Checkers

After a decade of association, it seems that the Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte Checkers will separate.

There were reports Wednesday that the hurricanes were closing in on an agreement to make the Chicago Wolves their new AHL affiliate. The decision would end a 10-year relationship with the Ladies that began when the minor league team was founded in 2010.

The Checkers released a statement on its website Wednesday afternoon addressing the rumors.

"While we are aware that the Carolina Hurricanes are nearing a membership agreement with the AHL Chicago Wolves, the Hurricanes have had little dialogue with us on this matter," the team said. "In an era when NHL teams are placing a high value on affiliations with closer proximity between the two clubs, we understand the confusion such a move would cause. We will explore other options for our affiliation and look forward to continuing in the League. American Hockey when play resumes. "

Hurricane General Manager Don Waddell told Luke DeCock of The (Raleigh) News & Observer that a move to Chicago is a possibility.

"Nothing has been done yet, but we are certainly looking at all of our options," Waddell told DeCock. "Chicago is certainly one of them."

It may seem like a strange move on the part of the hurricanes considering how much closer Charlotte is to Raleigh than Chicago, but DeCock reported that the Wolves would pay higher membership fees to Carolina. The relationship between the hurricanes and the Checkers had also deteriorated in recent seasons, with the two teams agreeing on a last year and one year extension during training camp in 2019.

MORE: Hurricane Coach Brind & # 39; Amour Forced To Adapt To Season Break

The Checkers are AHL's reigning champions after winning their first Calder's Cup trophy last season. Justin Faulk, Victor Rask and Riley Nash are among the NHL players who have graduated from Charlotte to the next level.

According to DeCock, the Checkers are expected to become the new Florida Panthers affiliate if and when the hurricanes continue.

Coincidentally, the Wolves were the Ladies' opponent in last year's Calder Cup finals. They have joined four different NHL teams (Atlanta Thrashers, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights) in the last decade alone. Waddell told The News & Observer that the Checkers' current coaching staff, led by head coach Ryan Warsofsky, would continue in the Hurricanes organization "wherever we go."

An announcement is expected as soon as a decision is made about the rest of the AHL season. Like the NHL, the AHL is on hold, but there are reports that the season is likely to be canceled in the near future.