Carmen Electra remembers & # 39; crazy & # 39; sex with Dennis Rodman at the Chicago Bulls practice facility

WENN

The former Playboy model reveals that she had 'crazy' sex with her ex-husband & # 39; everywhere & # 39; at the Chicago Bulls headquarters during one of his surprise dates.

Up News Info –

Carmen Electra had sex with her ex-husband Dennis Rodman "everywhere" at the Chicago Bulls' practice facility, according to the actress and model.

Carmen appeared in the Sunday night episode of April 26, 2020 of the sports documentary series "The last Dance", which narrates the Bulls team of the 90s with Rodman and his fellow basketball legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and spoke about her first encounter with Jordan in a Las Vegas hotel suite, and is now handing out more notes on her romance with Dennis.

And remember a surprise visit to the Bulls' headquarters.

"One day when the Bulls had a bad practice day, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," he tells the Los Angeles Times. "Blindfold me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally removes the blindfold, we are standing in the Bulls' practice facility, on the center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store "

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"We were eating ice pops from the fridge and practically having sex all over the place, in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. To be honest, I don't think I ever worked." so hard in his life. "

Electra began dating Rodman in 1997 and the couple married in Las Vegas in November 1998. They divorced the following April.

"I don't regret it at all," Carmen tells the Times. "I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He always said, 'No one understands me. No one understands me'. He was very emotional at times. Then there was the romantic and sweet side and the funny and eccentric guy who He loved going out and drinking and wearing feather boas. But on the court, he was wild. "

The stars, who were inseparable during their romance, lost touch after their love affair and divorce, but Electra reveals that she has spoken to her ex recently.

"He sent me some videos wanting to eat lunch. Typical Dennis," she says. "Then (our agent) put us on the phone for a few minutes and Dennis greeted us. It was sweet."