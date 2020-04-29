Canucks' Alex Edler spends part of the quarantine watching the best moments of 2011

The 2011 Stanley Cup Final will live on in the memory of Vancouverites, for all the wrong reasons. But the Canucks' playoff career that year had some highlights, though they were overshadowed by the disappointing final loss.

Alex Edler was part of that team that came very close to lifting the Stanley Cup. With the world of hockey still closed due to the coronavirus, the veteran defender has relived some of the team's happiest moments in the 2011 postseason, including the Canucks' first-round series against the Blackhawks.

"This was actually a couple of weeks ago, I saw Game 7 of that series," he told reporters in a video call on Wednesday. "I've seen a little, but not much. It was interesting to see that game. You know, then you have all the memories of it. There were a lot of things I didn't remember, but then I saw him come back, so it was great to see him again."

After reaching a 3-0 lead in the series, the Canucks lost three in a row to force a decisive game. It took him over 65 minutes of hockey, but Alex Burrows finally scored an overtime goal to send Vancouver to the second round.

A journalist asked Edler if he remembered his teammate Kevin Bieksa "losing his mind,quot; during the first intermission in Game 5.

"Not really," he replied. "I did it all the time, so no."

Even after seeing Game 7 again, the Swede has no idea how his team allowed Chicago to return to the series.

"I'm not sure," he said. "Obviously we were seeded No. 1 (in the West) and sneaked in No. 8, but you knew what they had done the previous years, especially against us. I think we were ready for that and we went up three-nothing. I don't know if such Once we thought, 'We're going to win this' … The fourth victory, that's the most difficult, and they came back and showed how good they are. "

As for this season, Edler, now a 34-year-old statesman, is happy with the way he plays.

"I think I have had a good season so far," he said. "I had that injury (an injury to my upper body that left him out for three weeks), which seems to always happen at some point. But I think I played hockey pretty well. At first, I played a lot and (then) my ice time was reduced a little, but not too much. "

That drop in playing time is the result of several young defenders who entered the lineup and performed well. Despite seeing less ice than usual, Edler is pleased with the team's improvements on the blue line.

"I think that has to do with our D body," he said. "It has been better than in previous years, with (Tyler) Myers coming in and then obviously Quinn (Hughes) coming in. So I think there has been a better balance there, and we have had more success as a team. I think it has been a good year so far. "

Even with the rest of the 2019-20 season pending, Edler is focusing more on the current crisis than on any possible return to hockey.

"As much as I want to go back and play and fight for a playoff spot and be in the playoffs, right now we are just trying to get through this time," he said. "If we can start opening things up, and then the players can go back to the facility and train, that would be great. But there are more important things right now that I think everyone is thinking about."