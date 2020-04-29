Canterbury Village transforms into a drive-in theater – Up News Info Detroit

For those of us who can remember when we were kids in the car with the rest of the family, or take his girlfriend out for a drive-in date at the drive-in movie theater, with the advent of the megaplex, many of those drive-in memories gone.

With the Coronavirus halting almost every part of our economy, for moviegoers, it has been a dark time. Now, a businessman who saw the need to transform his business in the wake of the Coronavirus has brought a drive-in theater to Canterbury Village in Orion Township. As the Detroit Free Press reports, the historic market is filling the need for people in Michigan who long for a night out to the movies.

Dan Newman is the owner of AV7 Productions. He normally hosts concerts, but with COVID-19 hitting Michigan especially hard, and with restrictive executive orders and social distancing regulations, producing concerts is not happening. So he set out to have his team do something different, joining forces with Canterbury Village to create a socially distanced drive-in cinema.

Dan told Free Press: "It is a great thing for the community, it is a great thing for my business," Newman said. "It's good for everyone, so it was kind of obvious."

Originally, the idea was to have shows on the weekends, but the demand for tickets really increased, selling in just one hour. So they offer shows every day of the week, except Wednesdays.

The drive-in theater can accommodate 150 cars, allowing a 20-foot gap between points. Adhere to Governor Whitmer's executive order on social distancing. About twice the width of a normal parking spot. Staff are available to enforce social distance rules. Sound is provided through a low-power FM transmitter directly to the car radio.

Newman is using an LED video wall, unlike a projector, it can play movies before the sun goes down. The cost is $ 20 per vehicle and can be purchased here. He also said he hopes to get a service where people can call the Canterbury Village C Pub so that food orders can be delivered to cars in golf carts.

Movie screenings will be family-friendly, with titles like Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Jumanji, Captain Marvel, and Toy Story 4, to name a few.

The Free Press reports that the Ford Wyoming Drive-in Theater is closed until the executive order prohibiting theaters is lifted. The US 23 drive-in in Flint, MI also remains closed.

