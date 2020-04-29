Burbank Hollywood Costume Maker provides medical uniforms to local hospitals – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Although Hollywood feels the pain of the economic shutdown along with the rest of the nation, a Burbank-based costume maker is doing its best to provide healthcare workers with personal protective equipment.

The Motion Picture Costume Company equips many of the medical uniforms for shows and movies set in hospitals. It has trailers full of scrubs, suits, and unused medical gowns.

When their owners saw that hospitals were running out of PPE, the company posted a notice on social media offering its supplies for free.

Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank has been wearing the Tyvec suits she received from the company.

"No one has put their health at risk, no one has put their lives at risk, and no patient has suffered from a lack of PPE," Campen told CBS2. "That does not mean we are well supplied. We are being creative in how we safely extend the life of that PPE."

Campen said he says hospitals should not depend on Hollywood for help in obtaining PPE. She said she contacted members of Congress for help.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city had signed a contract with manufacturer Honeywell to buy 24 million N95 masks to be sold at the cost of area hospitals.