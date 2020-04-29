Buchwald Signs The Scholarly Film Company As It Strengthens Intellectual Property Division – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: As part of strengthening its intellectual property division, Buchwald has signed the Scholarly Film Company production banner, which focuses on finding academic material that can be adapted for the screen.

Founded by Dr. Sipke Shaughnessy of the University of Cambridge and based in London, SFC's mission is to extract academic monographs, doctoral dissertations, and articles from academic journals for IP that could be adapted to movies and television shows. Most of the projects will be configured as co-productions.

One of the first projects under the SFC banner will be How to organize an election, written by Nic Cheeseman and Brian Klaas, which is being developed as a series. Based on more than 500 interviews with world leaders and using real-world examples, they reveal the six essential strategies used to undermine the electoral process and ensure victory, producers say.

"Basically what I can bring to the table is the ability to find hidden gems in the huge IP library represented by academic research," said Shaughnessy. "By working together with professionals from the world of film and television, I can bring these stories to life collaboratively."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

He added: "No one has really done this before in an institutionalized way … but the amount of content that this could produce is phenomenal." We are talking about an untapped gold mine. "

Matt Nordsten, an enlightened / intellectual property agent in Buchwald, said: “All major Hollywood actors are looking for the same book titles, articles, etc., which ultimately favors buyers with the deepest pockets. By unlocking a well-researched, high-quality IP mine, we are confident that Scholarly Film Co. will provide an additional source of inspiration for creators and bring academic research to life after the initial release. "