Broncos remain flexible on compost amid coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing businesses of all sizes to adapt, the Broncos also remain flexible.

The uncertainty regarding sporting events in 2020 presents specific challenges for the franchise, especially when it comes to season tickets and sales associations. But so far, the Broncos have been able to avoid disruption in both areas.

The Broncos have a 95% renewal rate for the team's approximately 60,000 general-season tickets, with the first installment due, March 12, just before the pandemic hits Colorado. That moment, along with the team's money-back guarantees, means the Broncos are likely to end up around last year's 99% renewal rate.

"We have been flexible with our individual season ticket holders," said Clark Wray, senior director of strategy and ticket analysis for the Broncos. "Certainly if there is someone who is struggling to make a payment, we have been working with ticket holders."

An email sent to season ticket holders on April 2 assured fans that if "a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, season ticket members will receive a refund or credit to the purchase account of the season ticket price for any game affected. "

On Wednesday, the NFL reiterated its intention to release the 2020 regular season schedule. before May 9 with the kickoff still set for September 10. Those within the Broncos' sales are also moving forward as if the season were opening as scheduled.

From a partnership perspective, the team created "Broncos Boost,quot;, which aims to keep the team connected to customers and provide resources during the pandemic. The Broncos have around 130 corporate partnerships, a combination of national and local entities such as Children & # 39; s Hospital Colorado, UC Health and Arrow Electronics.

"We felt that was where we had to focus our efforts: staying connected, offering support and virtual experiences," said Sandy Young, senior director of association marketing for the team. "We are trying to be thoughtful about how we can engage the people we deal with on a daily basis and the decision makers." But we are also reaching the rest of your employee bases. "

That includes sending draft hats to members, allowing them to participate in Q,amp;A with former Denver stars like Steve Atwater and Jake Plummer, and an upcoming "Inside the Draft,quot; virtual event.

Amidst all the adjustments, Broncos director of premium sales Danny Pietrafeso said "there is a resounding emphasis on hope,quot; within the organization.

"We know that we are an incredible portfolio for this community," said Pietrafeso. "What we stand for is escapism, no matter how we shake it up, and with that, and with this unique window, it has caused people to have more hope than ever, which (the season) is something we can all hope for."

The Broncos announced in January that they would not increase season ticket prices for the third time in four years. The team's average ticket price in 2019 was $ 103.06, ranked 17th in the NFL. The current pandemic is also unlikely to affect the team's large number of subscribers: There are around 80,000 people on the waiting list.