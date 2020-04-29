Home Local News Broncos remain flexible on compost amid coronavirus pandemic

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing businesses of all sizes to adapt, the Broncos also remain flexible.

The uncertainty regarding sporting events in 2020 presents specific challenges for the franchise, especially when it comes to season tickets and sales associations. But so far, the Broncos have been able to avoid disruption in both areas.

The Broncos have a 95% renewal rate for the team's approximately 60,000 general-season tickets, with the first installment due, March 12, just before the pandemic hits Colorado. That moment, along with the team's money-back guarantees, means the Broncos are likely to end up around last year's 99% renewal rate.

