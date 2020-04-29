Britney Spears talks about how she self-stabilizes apart from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears She's giving fans an update on how the COVID-19 crash is going for her.

On Wednesday afternoon, the singer took to Instagram to share that she has been in quarantine since returning from Louisiana "weeks ago."

She added: "So basically I haven't seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what seems like a life !!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him … now none of my pants or shirts fit me! I guess that's what someone missing can do … who else is experiencing this? "

A source also confirmed with E! News that Britney and Sam Asghari "I haven't been physically together for a few weeks. He just wants to be safe in quarantine and he doesn't want to risk anything, so he's just taking precautions."

But the couple is still keeping in touch. "They communicate daily on FaceTime (but) there is still no timeline for them to meet."

In addition to missing his other half, the "Oops … I Did It Again,quot; singer shared that he is still "happy,quot; to find "loneliness in my beautiful home every day."