Britney Spears sharing the story about how her home gym burned down is the most Britney Spears story I've ever heard

Queen of burning home gym.
The Britney Spears olive garden inspired house is very iconic.
"When you are here, you are family!"
There is one room in the house where he is most located: the gym.
As you can see, Britney's gym is decorated with purple colored lights and small furniture.
Britney is a little furniture connoisseur.
So it was really annoying when Britney shared on Instagram that she burned her gym.
What about small furniture.
Britney shared her story on Instagram:
"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been here for six months because I burned my gym," said the communist queen.
"I had two candles and one thing led to another, and I burned it."
"So, I'm here and I only have two pieces of equipment left."
Then Britney, the generous queen she is, proceeded to show us her arm training. You can see the full story here:
Now we can add the "home gym burn queen,quot; to your resume.
