Brian McFadden postpones wedding amid ongoing coronavirus crisis

Instagram

The former Westlife singer was forced to suspend his upcoming nuptials with fiancé Danielle Parkinson due to the current worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Up News Info –

Singer Brian McFadden He has been forced to postpone his wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First Westlife star proposed to the Olympian Danielle Parkinson in December 2019 and the couple hoped to get married later this year, but their plans have stalled.

"We stopped our plans for now," he tells Heat magazine. "We are just going to wait and see what happens in the coming months."

McFadden insists that many plans that have already been implemented are still underway, including a performance with his Boyzlife bandmate Keith Duffy.

"When it happens, you can guarantee that," he explains. "After a few drinks, Keith and I will be on that stage."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The coronavirus pandemic also took Boyzlife off the beaten path, but Brian is not complaining.

"We spend most of our lives on the road, so this is the longest time I've been home in four years," he says. "My oldest daughter had symptoms for a few days. She lives with her mother, but luckily no one else in the house got her."

McFadden's last marriage will be his third: she married the singer Kerry Katona from 2002 to 2006, and Vogue Williams. He was also engaged to the Australian singer. Delta Goodrem.