Brett Favre believes Aaron Rodgers will not end his career with the Packers after Jordan Love's election

The Packers provided the 2020 NFL Draft with their first big surprise in the first round, swapping four spots to recruit Utah state quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. Many had assumed that Green Bay would target an offensive weapon to assist current franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is still a superstar but is in the twilight of his career. Instead, in one of the broadest receptor classes in recent history, Green Bay chose not to recruit a single receiver.

Those preliminary decisions left many to ask questions about the security of Rodgers' future, including former Packers big packer Brett Favre, who experienced a similar situation when Green Bay took Rodgers with the 24th pick in the NBA Draft. NFL 2005. Favre was 35 when Rodgers was drafted; Rodgers is currently 36 years old.

After the Rodgers selection, Favre played three more years with the Packers before moving on to play for the Jets in 2008 and the Vikings in 2009 and & # 39; 10. Now, he thinks Rodgers could take a similar path.

"I think Aaron will end (his career) elsewhere," Favre said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen show. "That is my instinct."

Favre said he spoke to Rodgers after the Packers recruited Love.

"Aaron and I got along really well," said Favre. "And I talked to him. I'm not going to talk about everything we talked about, but he was, let's say, surprised that they went in that direction. I'm not surprised that he approached Jordan, being himself in a similar situation 15 years ago And we had a great relationship. "

Rodgers is currently under contract at Green Bay until 2023.