Breaking News: Irrfan Khan Dies at 53

We are saddened to inform you that the talented Irrfan Khan is deceased. In 2018 Irrfan announced that he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. He was in London for over a year for his treatment. Upon his return, Irrfan returned to sets for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium which was released before closing.

Yesterday, news of his deteriorating health broke out on the internet. An official spokesman announced that Irrfan had contracted a colon infection and was immediately admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.. It was only last night that sources said Irrfan continues to fight and is expected to improve. His death was announced by his friend Shootjit Sircar on Twitter. The director expressed his condolences and wrote: “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and you fought and you fought. I will always be proud of you … we will meet again … condolences to Sutapa and Babil..you fought too, Sutapa, you gave your best in this fight. Paz and Om Shanti. I greet Irfaan Khan.

With this heartbreaking news of the premature departure of an actor who revolutionized Indian cinema and made a name for us on the international circuit, our hearts are filled with prayers for him and his family. There will never be an actor like Irrfan and we pray that his soul rest in peace..