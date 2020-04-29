Brandy Norwood's teenage daughter Sy & # 39; rai Smith pays tribute to Aaliyah in amazing video and fans are beyond impressed

It seems that the apple does not fall very far from the tree, since Sy’rai Iman Smith, who is the daughter of Brandy Norwood, seems to have started her singing career.

Brandy's teenage daughter decided to start with a bang. Robert Smith's 17-year-old daughter released a new

a song called "At Your Best,quot; and it is a tribute to Aaliyah.

Sy’rai's song, produced by Brandy's nephew, Aaron Smith, was inspired by Aaliyah's 1994 single "At Your Best (You Are Love)".

Brandy is, of course, a very proud mother, she showed love and support to her daughter by sharing the song accompanied by a sweet note: "Please take a look at my baby's new song @ syraismith #atyourbest produced by my nephew @avgaaron in my bio. God bless you all on this great Friday. Angelic voice. Mom loves you.

Fans who listened to Sy & # 39; rai are excited about her magnificent vocal performance and compared her to her mother.

One person had this reaction: “Ok! Lil Vocal Writing !!!! We see you!!! Omgoshhhh, you passed it! ❤️❤️❤️ my heart can't take it !! That's! This is what we are going to call it from now on. ❤️ "

Another commenter shared: “Oh my gosh! I thought it was you singing. She has a charming voice. Proud mom, you are 😘Beautiful to see mom and daughter together, but it doesn't seem like Brandi is getting old at all, keep up the good work Brandi God bless you and the family💖💖💖💞💞💞💞🔥🔥 until your daughter I can't wait to listen to your album. God bless you ”.

This sponsor explained, "Like, come on now … That's her daughter, and I can,quot; hear "her mom in her voice, but it doesn't sound like her. Brandy's voice is unique. Syrai did well though! ❤️ Please sing for us. You are terrific and your mother doesn't give us anything during quarantine. # Two covers?

A fourth follower stated: “Wow! It sounds just like your mom! Tan So, so, so beautiful! She got her personality in her tone, but you can hear where she got that skill and soul from! God bless you both 🔥❤️ ".

Brandy and her brother Ray J recently made headlines by publicly defending Kim Kardashian for wearing braids while being dragged for cultural appropriation.



