Brad Pitt advised by Anthony Fauci to do some work on the Brooklyn accent after the 'SNL' impersonation

His wish came true on & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39 ;, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases praises the act & # 39; classy & # 39; of the actor & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;.

Brad Pitt could have done a great job personifying Anthony Fauci, but apparently it still lacked a minor detail. After the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"the actor portrayed him for a season as a guest"Saturday night live"The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases advised the Hollywood star to do a little work on his Brooklyn accent.

Fauci was asked to comment on Pitt's impersonation of him during an interview with the Economic Club on Tuesday, April 28. "He understood my hoarse voice well. He got the hand movements right," he praised the actor, before offering his thoughts on what could be improved: "I think you should do a little work on the Brooklyn accent."

However, Fauci has nothing but good things to say about Pitt's attempt. "I think he did great," he said in another interview on Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia" on Monday, April 27. "I am a big fan of Brad Pitt and that's why when people ask me who I would like to play Brad Pitt. He is one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job."

"I think he showed that he really is a classy guy when he finally removed his hair and thanked me and all the healthcare workers," he noted, referring to Pitt's final act when he removed his costume and showed his gratitude towards the coronavirus border lines. "So, not only is he a great actor, but he's actually a classy person."

Earlier this month, Fauci was asked which actor he expected to play when "Saturday Night Live" returned with a remote episode. In response, he immediately said he wanted it to be Pitt. Then on Saturday, April 25, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie He surprised many by appearing on the show's "At Home" special.

Wearing a gray wig and maintaining composure as the leading infectious disease expert, Pitt began by saying, "Now, there has been a lot of misinformation about the virus." He also noted, "Yes, the President has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the President was trying to say."

After a clip Donald trump Pitt & # 39; s Fauci noted that the new virus will go away "like a miracle," he noted, "A miracle would be great. Who doesn't love miracles? But miracles shouldn't be Plan A. Even Sully tried to land at the airport. First ".

Near the end of the concert, the "Troy"Star took off her wig and said" to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and clarity at this puzzling moment. "In addition, he stated:" And thanks to the medical workers, first aid and their families, for being on first line. "