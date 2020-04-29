Boris Johnson becomes Baby Boy's father at 55

WENN / Avalon

British Prime Minister and his 32-year-old fiancé Carrie Symonds announced the birth of their son together just days after returning to work after a recovery from a serious case of coronavirus.

The British leader, who recently recovered from a serious case of the coronavirus, Covid-19, to return to work, announced the birth of a "healthy baby" in a statement.

A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said: "The Prime Minister and Mrs Symonds are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby in a London hospital first thing in the morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well. The Prime Minister and Mrs. Symonds would do it. " I would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team. "

The 55-year-old politician has been linked to Symonds, 32, an environmental activist and former Conservative Party political official, of which Johnson has been a leader, since late 2018, after his separation from second wife Marina Wheeler, with who has four children. The couple announced their engagement in February.