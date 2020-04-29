Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have a baby

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancé Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a baby Wednesday morning, adding another milestone to a year of dizzying ups and downs for the British leader.
Ms. Symonds had also suffered from virus symptoms and had isolated herself during the period when Mr. Johnson, 55, was hospitalized. After three nights in intensive care, he was released on Easter Sunday.
The couple announced in late February that Mrs. Symonds, a former Conservative Party communications assistant, was pregnant and that they planned to get married this summer. A month later, Johnson contracted the virus and isolated himself.
Johnson was scheduled to face the new Labor Party leader, Keir Starmer, in the Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, which would have been their first meeting in those roles.
But Downing Street had been shy about whether Mr. Johnson would appear or hand over the duties to Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, who had assumed many of the prime minister's duties while ill.