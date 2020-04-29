Bollywood star Irrfan Khan who crossed into Hollywood dies at 53

NEW DELHI – Irrfan Khan, the celebrated Indian actor who became a crossover star in Hollywood, died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital. He was 53 years old.
Mr. Khan's death was confirmed by a spokesman for the actor. He had cancer and was admitted to the hospital for a colon infection last week.
Mr. Khan began his career playing small roles on Indian television in the 1980s. He found critical and commercial success later in life, with roles in films such as "Slumdog Millionaire,quot;, "Life of Pi,quot; and "The Namesake " In India, he is best known for his performances in "Maqbool,quot;, "Haasil,quot;, "Paan Singh Tomar,quot;, "Piku,quot;, "The Lunchbox,quot; and "Hindi Medium,quot;.
He was at home on commercial and art-house projects, and was noted in Bollywood for his versatile roles and nuanced performances. He first caught the attention of international audiences in the BAFTA-winning film "The Warrior," released in 2001. In the film, he played the lead role of a renegade warrior in feudal India.
He also appeared in box office hits like "Jurassic World,quot; (2015) and in the film adaptation of Dan Brown's "Inferno,quot; (2016).
Mr. Khan's performance as a double homicide investigator in the 2015 Hindu film "Talvar,quot; sparked a Times critic Rachel Saltz to write: "Mr. Khan is the best weapon in this movie. Playing a familiar character type, the weary detective in the world delivers a performance, full of cunning little details, that it doesn't look familiar at all. "
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: "The disappearance of Irrfan Khan is a loss to the world of cinema and theater. He will be remembered for his versatile performances in different media."
Irrfan Khan was born Sahabza to Irfan Ali Khan on January 7, 1967, the son of Saeeda Begum and Yaseen Khan, a middle-class couple in Rajasthan, India. He was one of four children, and he described his childhood as happy to fly kites, play cricket, and hunt trips with his father.
His father died when Mr. Khan was 18, and said that his mother hoped he would continue the family business and stay close to home. But Mr. Khan had other plans.
He won a coveted spot on the theater program of the prestigious New Delhi National Drama School and never looked back.
In March 2018, he was told that he had a rare neuroendocrine tumor and that he spent several months in London on treatment. He revealed the news of his illness through a statement in Twitter shortly after his diagnosis.
Khan appeared to have recovered from cancer and began shooting his latest film, "Angrezi Medium,quot;, in 2019, a sequel to his 2017 hit "Hindi Medium,quot;. The film was released last month, shortly before the coronavirus blockade began in India, but Khan was not part of the film's promotions.
His wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and their two children survive him.
in a message released with the movie trailerThe actor said, "I really wanted to promote this movie as passionately as we did, but there are some 'unwanted guests' in my body and they keep me busy. I'll keep you posted on that front."
