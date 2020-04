Bollywood star Irrfan Khan who crossed into Hollywood dies at 53

Mr. Khan began his career playing small roles on Indian television in the 1980s. He found critical and commercial success later in life, with roles in films such as "Slumdog Millionaire,quot;, "Life of Pi,quot; and "The Namesake " In India, he is best known for his performances in "Maqbool,quot;, "Haasil,quot;, "Paan Singh Tomar,quot;, "Piku,quot;, "The Lunchbox,quot; and "Hindi Medium,quot;.