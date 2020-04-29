Bollywood actor who made a Hollywood brand Irrfan Khan dies at 53

%MINIFYHTML80e55e40ea43f7f0a4709ec13c7aaafc14%
Irrfan Khan, an Indian film star who brought a modern sensibility to recent blockbuster movies and appeared in several Hollywood movies such as "Life of Pi,quot; and "The Namesake," died on Wednesday. He was 53 years old.
Mr. Khan's death, after a protracted battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman for the actor in a brief statement.
Khan was one of the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark on Western cinema, after earlier crusader pioneers such as Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth, and Om Puri.