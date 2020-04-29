Boeing 737 Max Disaster Documentary Participant Rachel Dretzin Barak Goodman – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: On a day when Boeing announced disastrous financial results and the need to cut 16,000 jobs or 10% of its workforce due to billions in losses from the pandemic and Boeing 737 Max crashes that killed 346 passengers, the Participant has established a documentary that will re-team with Emmy Award-winning film duo Rachel Dretzin and Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Barak Goodman. The film's production is Don Edkins, whose son, World Bank employee Max Thabiso Edkins, tragically died in the March 20, 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, one of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The untitled film focuses on the twin tragedies of the Boeing 737 MAX air disasters in 2018 and 2019 that caused criminal and civil scrutiny and exposed a terrible lack of manufacturer oversight and quality control. The participant will finance the project, which Dretzin and Goodman will direct and produce through their company Ark Media. Participants Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann will be the executive producers of the film.

Told through the lens of various family members in a crusade for justice and for answers, the film will delve into how a large American company allegedly became obsessed with its short-term financial goals at the expense of security and how the system US regulatory authority failed in its duty to protect the flying public. Investigators have zeroed in on several deficiencies in Boeing's 737 MAX line, including a sensor meant to prevent planes from stalling and pushing down. The mechanism could be deactivated, but the pilots were not adequately informed about them and it turned into a death fight in the air. Subsequent reports have pointed to inspections that found debris in gas tanks that surprisingly included tools, rags, and boot covers.

"We are delighted to partner again with Participant, along with producer Don Edkins, to tell the story of the fall of one of the largest manufacturing companies in the United States," said Ark Media co-founders and husband and wife Dretzin and Goodman. in a joint statement. . "It is a story full of notable characters; corporate greed; brave whistle blowers; and, of course, a terrible human tragedy in the form of more than 340 passengers who lost their lives and loved ones seeking answers."

Participating director of content Diane Weyermann said the company was "honored that producer Don Edkins has entrusted us with its history and the unique access it provides to other families who have suffered such severe losses." This is such a personal story, but also such a profound charge of corporate responsibility. As directors, the work of Rachel and Barak is marked by extraordinary investigative journalism informed by deep humanity and emotional intelligence, and we are incredibly proud to support this international team in bringing this story to audiences around the world. "

The participant previously collaborated with Dretzin on the 2018 movie Far from the treeand with Goodman this year Kill the dragon, which he co-directed with Chris Durrance.