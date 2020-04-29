Blake Lively has put Ryan Reynolds in charge of dyeing his hair during the closure

The COVID-19 blockade has forced people to take care of their own haircuts and salon services at home, and Gossip Girl Schoolgirl Blake Lively has revealed that she put the task of coloring her hair in the hands of her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively took her Instagram story this week to share a message from her colorist, Rona O & # 39; Connor, after she sent the 32-year-old actress a DIY color kit to use on her hair as she can't provide the service in a salon.

Lively seems to have sent O’Connor a note thanking her for the surprise home kit, and she must have told him that Reynolds would be responsible for applying hair color because Lively posted her answer in her Instagram Stories.

In Lively's message, she thanked O & # 39; Connor for sending the home kit and called her an "Earth Angel,quot; for the gesture. In response, O & # 39; Connor wrote: "The fact that you trust @vancityreynolds to do this right worries me about your sanity."

This post comes just days after Lively posted a photo of Reynolds' longer-than-normal hair tied back in a small ponytail. "I challenge you to forget this every time you see it for the rest of eternity," Lively wrote in the caption.

Lively, who has 26.8 million followers on Instagram, and Reynolds, who has 35.7 million of his own, had fun with their social media posts during the quarantine. When they first underwent a shelter-in-place order and began practicing social distancing, Lively joked that Reynolds needed to understand that there was no such thing as "emotional estrangement,quot; from her mother-in-law.

Reynolds joked that he has been "drinking primarily,quot; while isolated with his wife, three children, and Lively's mother. the dead Pool Star has also said that he and Lively are trying to make this unexpected moment at home with their children "educational," and that they were doing a lot of home schooling.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have also donated money during the pandemic, including $ 400,000 divided between four New York City hospitals and $ 1 million for Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Reynolds' Aviation Gin brand has also donated 30 percent of profits through May 1 to the Bartender's Guild of America to help those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Assistance Program. Emergency Bartender.



