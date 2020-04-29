Blac Chyna treats Instagram followers with the video & # 39; Foot Fetish & # 39; after opening only the fan account

Instagram

While Chyna isn't the only celebrity to have an OnlyFans account, the amount of money Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancé sets for the monthly subscription left her in trouble.

Blac Chyna He has taken to his Instagram account to provoke new content on his OnlyFans account. This time, the ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian has a new video that is made especially for those who have foot fetishes.

The short clip he shared on Tuesday, April 28 only saw his bare tattooed feet. Water could be seen dripping from her ankles as Chyna shoved her feet into a basket full of grapes. "Foot Freak Monday & # 39; s Fans Only (link in bio). (Subscribe to see more)", Chyna wrote in the caption. Added "footporn", "cutefeet" and "feetlove" in the hashtags among others.

He reports that he opened an OnlyFans account that was broken earlier this week. The makeup mogul and reality TV star let her fans know through her Instagram account. Taking to Instagram Stories, the "Rob and ChynaAlum shared a snap of her face back as she plunged into the pool. Increasingly seductive, her booty was on display and she seemed to be wearing a scantily clad outfit. Chyna didn't put anything in the caption. link to your OnlyFans account.

"Damn it, who the hell pays $ 50 for a single black chyna fan?" one wondered. "So, apparently, Blac Chyna made a Unique Fans and it's $ 50 / month. Damn, I received my stimulus check, I'm fine for 24 months," someone else said, as one guy teased her, "Blac Chyna Gonna have the audacity to charge $ 50 for your only fans when that s ** t is somewhere online for free. " One more person repeated: "People who pay $ 50 to subscribe to the only Blac Chyna fans when their son is already on Google."