Blac Chyna ruined Khloe Kardashian's relationship with the game

After the separation of the & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; star from the rapper, the former stripper allegedly started dating him for a while and that made Khloe furious.

Blac Chyna and the Kardashians are back in each other's throats now, but to Khloe Kardashian, it seems like she already has negative feelings towards the owner of the Bar Lashed even before the latter started seeing Rob Kardashian. It is rumored that it all started when Khloe was still in relationships with The game.

Spill the Sugar claimed that when Khloe and The Game were still dating in 2013, there were ongoing issues with Chyna that soon led to their breakup. The "Rob and Chyna"Alum dated the rapper for a while after that, and that caused"keeping up with the Kardashians"livid star.

It only got worse when Rob and Chyna started dating. The gossip site alleged that Khloe once found the couple kissing in her room, leading to her exploding. He allegedly said, "Get out of my house! It is disrespectful." The worst was her pregnancy, as Khloe was reportedly the one who "led the charge to prevent Chyna from using the name Kardashian when they believed Rob was going to marry her."

According to the source, there were apparently times when Khloe tried to make peace with Chyna to no avail.

Khloe and Chyna are currently fighting in court, as the former supported her brother in trying to obtain primary custody of their daughter Dream Kardashian. More recently, Rob's legal team stated that "Blac Chyna's physical attack on Rob Kardashian was witnessed by several people, each of whom presented affidavits in support of Rob."

"Chyna makes no effort to refute the statements of these witnesses, because it is impossible," her lawyer continued. "Chyna and her lawyer know that these witnesses confirm that she brutally attacked Rob, pointed a gun at his head, and threatened to kill him. Witnesses also confirm that Rob suffered bruises, abrasions and scratches."