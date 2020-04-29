Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay rekindle their romance?

Instagram

The 19-year-old rapper and video vixen sparked reconciliation rumors after sharing photos on social media that may indicate that they are linked once again lately.

Up News Info –

Blac Chyna and rapper YBN Almighty Jay It may be giving your failed relationship another chance. The former couple sparked reconciliation rumors after they shared photos that could indicate that they were linked one more time lately.

Rapper "Surfin" took to his Instagram account to share a photo of him posing on an outdoor basketball court. That would be normal if only the "Rob and Chyna"Alumbre did not publish his own photo in an identical place.

<br />

If they really did hang out together, it seems like they don't bother practicing social distancing despite the strong order in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. YBN previously hinted that she was not taking the illness seriously as she invited the girls to a party at her home. "I don't know, I really haven't been taking it seriously," the California native told TMZ during an online interview. "I've still had, like, the girls and those things come to the place … We don't make social distance."

The 19-year-old also confirmed rumors about him as a "man of women" to the publication. In addition, he explained that the women he invited to his house were the ones he met on social networks. While saying he is not taking precautions with women, Jay noted, "I simply choose wisely."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Going back to their relationship with Blac, they used to date before separating in 2018. The reason for their breakup was allegedly because the former of Rob Kardashian He was disrespected by the fact that YBN messed with other girls' DMs and also claimed that he was relaxing with the girls after their live shows. They were also said to be getting into a lot of arguments, so Blac probably decided to quit before things got worse.

In addition to them, the mother of two apparently suspected that rapper "No Hook" got another girl pregnant. However, there is nothing to confirm that YBN actually has a child on the way.

YBN announced their breakup via Instagram Stories in June 2018. "@blacchyna and I are no longer together," she wrote on the photo-sharing site without going into detail. The post was removed shortly after that. Blac, meanwhile, has yet to publicly comment on the breakup, but shared on Instagram a video of herself lying on a purple sofa after YBN shared the news.