Bill Withers had cardiac arrest before death

About a month after his death at age 81, the immediate cause of Bill Withers' death was revealed on his death certificate as cardiopulmonary arrest.

Bill withers He died after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest, which was complicated by long-term COPD conditions and arrhythmia.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the singer's immediate cause of death is cardiopulmonary arrest, with underlying causes listed as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bradyarrhythmia.

The soul music star died on March 30, 2020 at Providence Tarzana Regional Medical Center and, according to legal documents, was later buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California.

At the time of his death, Bill's family described him as "a lonely man with a heart driven to connect with the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly with people and connected them to each other."

After the musician's death, several of his friends and industry colleagues honored him, with stars like Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigneand Michael Buble participating in a song from her classic hit "Lean On Me" as part of Canada's Tous Ensemble TV Covid-19 relief fundraiser, Stronger Together.

John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Rock boy, Lenny Kravitz, Brian Wilsonand Nile Rodgers They were also among the big names honoring the music icon with their own tribute posts.