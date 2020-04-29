Big bombs from murder to mercy: Cyntoia Brown's story

If you don't know the basic facts of the case, here they are:

On August 6, 2004, Cyntoia Denise Brown was 16 years old when she shot and killed Johnny Mitchell Allen, a 43-year-old man whom she said had paid to have sex with her at her Nashville home and who thought she was about to to throw away. a gun in it. At the trial, her lawyer argued that she acted self-defense, that her 24-year-old boyfriend had raped and forced her into prostitution, and that she was terrified of her life.

However, a jury believed that the prosecutor argued that Brown wanted to rob Allen and that he was asleep when she shot him. Played as an adult, Brown, who had been locked up since her arrest on August 8, 2004, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and armed robbery. She was sentenced to life in prison and declared ineligible for parole until she was 51 years old, the only mercy available under Tennessee law.