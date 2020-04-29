Big bombs from murder to mercy: Cyntoia Brown's story

If you don't know the basic facts of the case, here they are:
On August 6, 2004, Cyntoia Denise Brown was 16 years old when she shot and killed Johnny Mitchell Allen, a 43-year-old man whom she said had paid to have sex with her at her Nashville home and who thought she was about to to throw away. a gun in it. At the trial, her lawyer argued that she acted self-defense, that her 24-year-old boyfriend had raped and forced her into prostitution, and that she was terrified of her life.
However, a jury believed that the prosecutor argued that Brown wanted to rob Allen and that he was asleep when she shot him. Played as an adult, Brown, who had been locked up since her arrest on August 8, 2004, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and armed robbery. She was sentenced to life in prison and declared ineligible for parole until she was 51 years old, the only mercy available under Tennessee law.
Although his situation became a celibate cause in recent years, with Kim Kardashianwhose tweets about the case in 2017 caught the attention of others with big platforms, including Duck and RihannaAdvocating for Brown's clemency when he visited the White House in 2018, Brown's case was well known in legal justice circles. The 2011 documentary Me Facing Life: Cyntoia's Story he plunged deep into the circumstances of Brown's life that led to his association with his pimp, whose street name was "Kut Gorge,quot;; crimes committed by and against her; and what could not avoid appearing to be the serious judicial error that occurred in court, even if one party argued that they were only following the letter of the law.
In prison, Brown busied herself achieving what she had missed earlier in her life, earning her GED and associate degree from Lipscomb University with a 4.0 grade point average, and then her bachelor's degree when she became a mentor to others. imprisoned women. She lost an appeal for a new trial in 2012; in 2017, he petitioned Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for clemency.
After 15 years, a combination of changing times, high-profile media attention, and dedicated work by the legal advocates who handled Brown's case led to her release from prison in 2019, when the state of Tennessee commuted her sentence to 15 years and she was on probation granted, followed by 10 years of probation. Haslam also applauded the steps Brown took to change her life while locked up, and also said that was a key factor in the decision to release her into the state with the smallest mandatory terms of life imprisonment for a minor being treated as an adult. .
But there is always more to a story that involves as many moving pieces as the tragedy of human experience and the criminal justice system. A new documentary that is now streaming on Netflix, Murder of mercy: the story of Cyntoia Brown, uses never-before-seen images of Cyntoia filmed in prison, before, during, and after his trial; Interviews conducted back then and more recently with her lawyers, doctors, her biological and adoptive mothers, the appeals prosecutor who changed her mind about her deserved fate, and more, all of which serve to provide insight into efforts to support her out of prison and efforts to get her out of there.
These are some of the most memorable things we saw and heard:
She was a boy
It's not that the photos of the court proceedings from 16 years ago aren't widely available, but it's still surprising to see how young Brown looked at the time when he declared in court: "I shot him because I thought he was going to shoot me." With her hair tied up in braids, it looks like she should go to school in a dress uniform, without an orange suit. Interviewed in prison, you can see that his left arm is crisscrossed with scars.
A troublesome family history
Brown's biological mother, Georgina Mitchell, said that both her mother and her maternal grandmother were suicidal drunks, and that when she was around 7 years old, her mother shot herself (not fatally) in the stomach while in the next room. "I think my mother probably should have had a hysterectomy when she was 16," says Joan Warren, Mitchell's mother, in the film, causing her daughter to laugh. "I really think that, because if I had been as polite as I am now, I probably would not have had my children and gone through what they have been through. I think much of this is genetic."
Lacy Atkins / The Tennessean via AP, Pool
History repeats
Georgina was 16 when she became pregnant and, already drinking heavily, approximately 8 months after her pregnancy, she tried crack crack for the first time. He then started prostituting himself to pay for his habit, and went to prison for the first time on December 13, 1988, when Cyntoia was less than a year old. Mitchell called Cyntoia "a good baby,quot; but left her for adoption when the boy was around 2 years old. Growing up, Cyntoia knew nothing about her biological father.
Cry out for help
Cyntoia was adopted by Ellenette Brown, a teacher. Brown said that when Cyntoia was around 12 years old, she started running away, missing school and acting in various ways.
When asked if she experienced mood swings, Cyntoia told forensic psychiatrist Dr. William Bernet in a jail interview that she could be happy and have fun for a minute, then she would get depressed and sometimes unable to stop crying, a once for a week and a half straight
A disturbing pattern
Upon meeting with a psychologist, Cyntoia was asked to attach a story to some images that were presented to her: she saw a violent or chaotic scene in all of them, including one in which a man holds a woman in his arms and said that It looked like he was trying to force her to kiss him. In another, she sees two girls attacking another, using her to get what they wanted.
What should have been
Dr. Bernet told Cyntoia's lawyer that he felt a stay in a youth center until she was 19 would probably be an amount of time enough to help her manage her problems, which he invariably felt contributed to her being shot at. Allen. He had a "severe personality disorder,quot; that required therapy in a "good and healthy residential program."
She felt like it didn't matter
At her transfer hearing, after which a judge determined that she should be tried as an adult, Cyntoia recalled returning to Allen's home on August 4 after picking her up at a Sonic, where she had gone with the intention of Find a client for sex, according to Kut's lawsuit. They haggled over the price and agreed to $ 150. She recalled, after Allen had continued her various accomplishments and toyed with their importance (and showed her the two weapons she kept in the house), thinking to herself, "Who am I? Who am I to him? … "If he does something to me, I am sitting here thinking:" What can I do? I am at his house and nobody will know where I am … No one will know what happened to me. " Kut not careful. "
Mixed signals
Addressing the trial, Cyntoia's defense team questioned whether she fully understood Miranda's rights, including her right to remain silent, when she was arrested. According to Cyntoia, the detectives who first interviewed her promised they would help her with the prosecution if she told them everything she knew. They argued that, in any case, they only offered to try to help her.
Media issues
Brown's post-conviction relief attorneys were drawn to her case after watching the first documentary about her, I face life. They set out to find the best possible experts to explain the root of his behavioral problems, including his claim that he was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and suffered persistent effects, and to convince the powers that he didn't have a fair trial the first time around.
Lacy Atkins / Shutterstock
History of violence
Joan said that she was raped and beaten regularly, and that Georgina was the product of a rape. Georgina said she was sexually abused by a relative of her neighbor, which started when she was 6 or 7 years old and lasted until she was 10 years old. He supposes that it was when he began to hate his own mother, because Joan allowed her to go with that man. .
Becoming a cause
A local news report from November 15, 2017 about a change in Tennessee law inspired by Brown's case that made it no longer possible for a minor to be sentenced as a prostitute went viral, leading to the attention of celebrities, "#FreeCyntoiaBrown,quot; rounds on social media. At the time of his 2018 commutation hearing before the parole board, countless people were waiting to hear the outcome of his case, and camera crews were lined up outside of court.
A changed mind
Appeals Prosecutor Preston Shipp worked to uphold his sentence before meeting Cyntoia in the spring of 2009 when he taught a course she was taking in prison. He couldn't believe that the girl in the file was the "luminous,quot; young woman of his class. "Time and proximity are fun things because they can make adversaries allies," Shipp said 10 years later, at his side at the parole hearing, arguing in his favor. "
"What I did was horrible," Brown told the board, taking responsibility for his actions. "I killed Johnny Allen, he went away and stayed with me all this time. They locked me up at 16, that's how it was. I have no choice but to live a different life."
One of her later-relief attorneys says in the film, referring to Cyntoia's almost nonexistent childhood tragedy: "She didn't have a chance before she was born. She didn't have a chance after she was born."
Thanks to a variety of forces coming together, including Cyntoia's will to improve her life, no matter where she had to live, she now has that opportunity.
Murder of mercy: the story of Cyntoia Brown is now streaming on Netflix.
