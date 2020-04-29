Biden's assault charge sparks Republican attacks, Dem worries

WASHINGTON (AP) – A sexual assault charge is posing Joe Biden's first major challenge as a Democratic presidential candidate, fueling Republican attacks and leaving many in his own party in an awkward situation.

Biden's campaign has denied the accusation of her former Senate staff member Tara Reade, who said Biden assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the 1990s. But the story drew new attention this week after two of Reade's associates said he previously told them about elements of his allegations.

Republicans who are concerned about President Donald Trump's increasingly precarious political position are taking advantage of the accusation of portraying Democrats as hypocrites who only defend women who allege wrongdoing against conservatives. They are investigating despite the fact that it could renew attention on the multiple sexual assault allegations brought against Trump.

Democrats, meanwhile, are in an awkward position of vigorously validating the women who present their stories while defending the man who will be their standard-bearer in what many in the party consider the most important choice of their lives.

The tension increases because Biden himself says nothing about the accusation.

Like many Americans, he has spent the past few weeks at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Biden has participated in a handful of local and national interviews, during which he was not asked about the accusation. But he hasn't held a press conference for the broader press corps covering him since April 2, before various news organizations reported Reade's story. Public appearances he has made, such as fundraising events or events with prominent Democrats, have been controlled.

Some Democrats say that approach doesn't work and are urging a stronger response.

"The campaign has issued statements, but he has not issued any statements in his own voice," said former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile. "It is not helping, it is just damaging, not only for the person who has come forward, but it is also hurting the candidate."

Lis Smith, who worked as a chief strategist on Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, also called on the Biden campaign to speak.

"These allegations have not been found to be credible, so it is in the interest of the Biden campaign to nip this in the bud and do it quickly," he said.

The November competition between Biden and Trump will be the first presidential race of the #MeToo era, which has prompted numerous women to file allegations of sexual assault. Trump himself has been accused of assault and unwanted contact by numerous women, allegations that he denies. He was forced to apologize during the 2016 campaign after being heard on tape, bragging about using his fame to attack women.

Women are a central constituency for Democrats, and Biden has a mixed history. While she wrote the Violence Against Women Act as a senator, she was also heavily criticized for her handling of Anita Hill's Senate testimony in the 1990s. Just before launching her 2020 campaign, several women accused her of playing no desired, behavior for which he apologized.

Biden has vowed to choose a woman as a career partner, and the prosecution has left those believed to be in conflict in a difficult situation.

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, said: "Women deserve to be heard, and I think they need to be heard, but I also think those allegations should be investigated by reliable sources."

"The New York Times did a thorough investigation and found that the allegation was not credible," he added. "I believe in Joe Biden."

That echoed the discussion points issued by Biden's campaign to the surrogates last week that were obtained by The Associated Press. They noted investigations by The New York Times, The Washington Post and AP that found no other allegation of sexual assault and any pattern of sexual misconduct.

Some Democratic donors and fundraisers say the problem has not come up in calls with party funders. Others are concerned that it may be used against Biden, as was Hillary Clinton's private email server and the activities of the Clinton Foundation were handled against her by Trump.

Some, especially women, say they are paying close attention to the allegations, which made them stop.

Donor Alex Sink, a former Democratic nominee for Florida governor, said she was "not happy,quot; to read about the allegations against Biden. Although he still plans to vote for him, he was concerned that his campaign was too fast to categorically deny Reade's story.

"They immediately put themselves in jeopardy saying, 'It didn't happen, we categorically deny it, it's not true,'" Sink said. "That is a dangerous position to be in because they are not leaving room for themselves."

Some Democratic operators expressed concern that the accusation is particularly damaging because it is an accusation of the central reason for Biden's campaign: that he provides a moral counterattack to Trump and that the election is a "battle for the soul of the United States."

"I think what is at stake could not be greater to defeat Donald Trump, but at the same time, I believe that we have to apply a consistent standard on how we treat sexual assault allegations, and also have a clear idea of ​​how Donald will use Trump these accusations in the general election campaign, ”said Claire Sandberg, who worked as Bernie Sanders' organizing director on this cycle.

The silence of the Biden campaign has given Republicans a chance on an issue that, in 2016, was much more difficult for the Republican Party, when Trump was asked to answer for the more than two dozen women who claimed different levels of assault and sexual harassment by him. The Republican Party argues that Democrats are not consistent, pointing to the aggressive interrogation and coverage of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when faced with an accusation of sexual assault.

"The left and its media allies have one standard for Republicans and another standard for Democrats like Joe Biden," said Steve Guest, spokesman for the Republican National Committee. "The double standard is appalling."

Trump himself has yet to address the issue, but Donald Trump Jr. has spent weeks highlighting the accusation on Twitter, as has Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Even some Trump antagonists within the Republican Party say the opportunity for the president and his allies is obvious.

Rick Tyler, a former spokesman for Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz and a prominent Trump critic, noted that the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent economic collapse have "ruled out any possibility that Republicans could run in great economic times."

"And what remains? What remains is burned earth, and that means digging up as much as they can about Biden," he said. "They are trying to make Joe Biden worse than Donald Trump."

Associated Press writers Brian Slodysko in Washington and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.