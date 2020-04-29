Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson looks like Kris Jenner in an old photo with short hair

Instagram

Fans can't help but talk about the fashion designer's striking resemblance to matriarch Kardashian-Jenner when he shares a photo of her when she brushed off the 'very short haircut'.

Tina Lawson, also known as Tina Knowles, has had her Instagram followers take a second look at her old photo. On Tuesday, April 28, the mother of the 66-year-old R&B diva. Beyonce Knowles She shared a flashback image on her account that showed her rocking a short haircut.

Her skin looked lighter in the image and with her youthful glow, the fashion designer looked exactly like Kris Jenner. "I found this old photo with my very short haircut!" then the mother of Solange Knowles wrote in the caption.

<br />

Seeing the photo, fans couldn't help but notice Tina's striking resemblance to matriarch Kardashian-Jenner. "This looks like Kris Jenner," said one person about the photo. Another echoed, "Giving a lot of kris Jenner vibes."

Others admitted to having thought it was Kris in the photo at first glance. "Then I thought it was Kris Jenner," said someone. Another wrote similarly: "Defo thought it was Kris Jenner," while one person added, "Sir, I thought it was Kris Jenner at first glance."

Another user, who is apparently an enemy of Kris, claimed that the reality show star underwent plastic surgery to look like Tina. "This is the photo that Kris takes to his doctor," the person said.

Others, meanwhile, said Beyonce got the good genes from her mother. "You and Beyonce are twins," said a fan of the mother-daughter duo. "BB is a lot like you, Mrs. Tina," wrote another. "Lady Tina, she is an eternal beauty!" Someone else praised Tina, while another commented, "Bey definitely got it from her mother."

<br />

The same day, Tina shared another souvenir photo that was taken a long time ago when she was a baby. The businesswoman teased her "big head" as she shared the caption, "Richard talks about how big my head was! And it's quite big! So what !!!!! my body finally got caught "