Beyonce causes fan frenzy by jumping over the 'wild' remix by Megan Thee Stallion

In the new song, hitmaker & # 39; Run the World (Girls) & # 39; raps over her hometown, is a boss, and inherits her 'wild' qualities from her mother Tina Knowles.

Up News Info – The hive has been destroyed after not listening Beyonce Knowles& # 39; new song for a while. The singing diva has jumped to the remix of Megan Thee StallionThe hit single "Savage", released on Wednesday, April 29, successfully caused the fan frenzy on social media.

In the new remix, Bey raps about her hometown, being boss and inheriting her "wild" qualities from her mother Tina Knowles. "Please don't get me excited, write my name on Ice / I can't argue with these lazy bitches, I just raised my price / I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I stop my two-seater / And my mom was wild, I think I I got this shit from Tina. "

Shortly after the song came out, both Bey's and Megan's names began to appear on social media, as many people praised them for the remix. "Beyonce is at her best and most powerful when she is rapping softly," said one. "Why is Beyonce taking over this girl song like this! I mean, these voices are giving me Child of destiny/ Dangerously in love vibrations! "Another sprouted.

"Beyonce's background vocals alone are just … Thank goodness," someone else commented. "Beyonce is one of the best rappers alive. Let's have THAT conversation," one more person said, while another person wrote, "Beyonce gave us several different streams AND a voice. She didn't have to wash like that."

Megan herself was excited to be able to collaborate with Bey. Speaking about the song on Instagram, she admitted, "I'm literally crying for being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS, this means ** EVERYTHING to me !!!!" Rapper "Big Ole Freak" added that all proceeds from the song would go to Bread of Life Houston to help people in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.