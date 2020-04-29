Beverly Hills lawyer agrees to plead guilty to bribery and conspiracy charges – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A lawyer with law firms in Beverly Hills agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to five federal crimes, including bribing two federal agents to help them obtain confidential information about law enforcement.

Edgar Sargsyan, 39, of Calabasas, was charged with two counts of bribery of a public official, two counts of making false statements to federal investigators and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

In a plea agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court, Sargsyan admitted to paying tens of thousands of dollars between 2015-2017 to a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations and a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Sargsyan paid the HSI agent at least $ 32,000 in checks and at least $ 45,000 in cash in exchange for assistance that included the HSI agent searching police databases for information that was later passed on to Sargsyan, according to the document.

According to court documents, the HSI agent also modified a database from the United States Department of Homeland Security to make it "more likely,quot; that a client of the Sargsyan law firm, who was a foreign citizen, would be able to enter the country.

The plea agreement also stated that the HSI agent prepared an HSI letterhead document in a failed attempt to have one of Sargsyan's family members admitted to the US. USA

Sargsyan also admitted to paying the FBI agent monthly cash bribes of up to $ 10,000 as of 2015 in exchange for "protection," which included consulting police databases and warning Sargsyan of the people who were investigated. criminals, according to the statement. agreement.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Federal prosecutors allege that the FBI agent, who worked at the San Francisco field office, accepted the payments on trips to Southern California where he stayed in luxury hotel rooms paid for by Sargsyan. The FBI agent also allegedly accepted a $ 36,000 racing motorcycle from Sargsyan as a "bonus,quot; for running checks on a particular person's database.

Sargsyan also admitted to giving the FBI agent a $ 30,000 cashier's check made as if it were a payment to the agent's business, according to court documents.

Sargsyan also agreed to plead guilty to two counts of making false statements to federal investigators and participating in a conspiracy that defrauded financial institutions by fraudulently obtaining credit cards in the name of non-nationals who had previously been in the United States with J1 visitor visas.

Once the financial institutions issued the credit cards, Sargsyan and his co-conspirator collected "purchases," including more than $ 941,000 that Sargsyan personally collected at two businesses he controlled, the Pillar Law Group and Regdalin Group, prosecutors allege.

All five felony charges carry a maximum total sentence of up to 50 years in federal prison. Sargsyan is scheduled to make his first court appearance in downtown Los Angeles on June 9.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)