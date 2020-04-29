Beaumont ER doctors take pay cuts, leave sheets – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Beaumont Health emergency room doctors are taking pay cuts after volunteering to cut their hours.

Emergency pediatric doctors agreed to take a leave of absence according to The Detroit Free Press.

Both actions come after Beaumont announced it was laying off more than 2,000 workers last week.

Several hospitals say they have lost millions of dollars due to reduced emergency room visits and the elimination of non-coronavirus surgeries.

