Bay area health officials extend, modify shelter-in-place order to allow for some outdoor activities – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Bay Area health authorities are amending the shelter-in-place order that allows some outdoor activities such as construction, landscaping, as well as some recreational activities, maintaining most of the current protocols for social distancing.

The amended public health order will also run until the end of May. The current established health order expires on Monday, which will now be the day the new health order takes effect.

All construction activities, certain businesses that operate primarily outdoors, and some outdoor activities may be resumed with specific conditions, according to the new health orders, which cover everyone who lives or works in Alameda counties, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco. , San Mateo and Santa Clara, as well as the City of Berkeley, an independent public health jurisdiction.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer, who on March 16 was the first United States health officer to order a regional shelter in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, expressed her gratitude to the county residents for their collective sacrifice that helped save lives after the region. Santa Clara County was initially one of the hotspots for the first COVID-19 cases in the country with two of the first 11 cases in the US. USA

"My point here is to remind everyone here in Santa Clara County, we have some advantage in this pandemic," said Cody. "But through gradual and collective action, starting with volunteer work in the home and culminating in taking shelter in place for the past six weeks, we have slowed the spread, flattened the curve, preserved our hospital capacity and avoided many, many deaths,quot;.

"For this next phase to be successful, it is essential that all San Francisco and Bay Area residents continue to stay at home as much as possible, practice social distancing, cover their faces when they are around other people, wash their Hands on frequently and be on the lookout for the spread of the coronavirus, "said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco chief of public health." We will be looking at the data very carefully and do not want to see an erosion of our progress that could reverse everyone's hard work and sacrifice. "

Under the new orders, all construction projects may be resumed as long as the project complies with the safety protocols included in the order. All real estate transactions can now also be resumed, but with continued restrictions on open houses and limitations on in-person visits. Any employee who is allowed to return to work at a facility can also access child care programs that may operate.

Certain outdoor businesses may also start operating again, and people may visit those businesses to do jobs or obtain goods, services, or supplies. This includes wholesale and retail nurseries, landscapers, gardeners, and other companies that primarily provide outdoor services as stated in the order. Outdoor businesses do not include restaurants, cafes, or bars, regardless of whether they have outdoor seating.

Other activities that may be resumed under the new order include residential moves and the use of certain shared outdoor recreational facilities that were previously ordered closed, such as skate parks, but not others involving shared equipment or physical contact.

Bay Area health officials also published a set of indicators to measure progress in containing the virus and ensure that there is an infrastructure to protect people from COVID-19.

The indicators include:

If the total number of cases in the community is flat or decreasing;

If the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is flat or decreasing;

Whether there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for all health workers;

Whether we are meeting the need for testing, especially for people in vulnerable populations or those in high-risk settings or occupations; and

If we have the ability to investigate all COVID-19 cases and trace all of their contacts, isolate those who test positive, and quarantine those who may have been exposed.

"Our plan is to go slowly, learn as much as we can, and continue to work across all sectors and all levels of government to quickly defend the infrastructure and systems we need and chart the best path to protect and preserve the health of residents whom we all serve collectively, "said Cody.

"This impact of the virus has been difficult for many of us, but we are now on the path to steady progress, which now allows some low-risk activities to return," said Dr. Lisa B. Hernández, Health Officer of the Berkeley City. A prepared statement. "This virus is still in our communities. We need everyone to take shelter in place apart from the few exceptions, and to cover their faces when they are out. ”

"The new order allows us to carefully monitor our progress as we build essential public health infrastructure, such as contact tracking and testing capacity, that will support our gradual reopening and make recovery possible," said Dr. Tomás Aragon, Officer Francisco Health Ministry, in a statement. statement.

As of April 28, 2020, there were 7,273 confirmed coronavirus cases (vs. 258 confirmed cases on March 15, 2020) and 266 deaths (vs. 4 deaths on March 15, 2020) across the seven Bay Area jurisdictions. who jointly issued the new order.