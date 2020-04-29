Baseball Hall of Fame cancels 2020 induction ceremony due to coronavirus

This year's Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony and associated weekend events have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Hall announced Wednesday.

Class of 2020 Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller will now perform alongside Class 2021 on July 25, 2021.

In a statement, the Hall cited "health and safety concerns,quot; related to COVID-19 for the cancellation.

Our Board of Directors has unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 induction weekend, due to health and safety issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will be installed in 2021, along with any electorate of the Class of 2021, on July 25, 2021 https://t.co/iecNYeoH95 pic.twitter.com/O99EIXWpqm – National Baseball Museum and Hall of Fame ⚾ (@baseballhall) April 29, 2020

Cooperstown, New York, home to the National Baseball Museum and Hall of Fame, is about a 3 1/2 hour drive from downtown Manhattan. New York City is one of the areas in the United States that has been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. State residents are under an order to stay home until at least May 15.