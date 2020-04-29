Barbra Streisand is considered too old for the movie & # 39; Gypsy & # 39;

WENN

Actress Patti LuPone, who played Madame Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival, believes the lead role should be awarded to a younger actress in the film adaptation.

Up News Info –

Broadway legend Patti LuPone has urged Barbara Streisand give up his dream of starring in a film adaptation of the hit musical "Gypsy"because she is" too old ".

Streisand has been desperately trying to get the passion project going since he received the playwright's blessing. Arthur Laurents to adapt the show before his death in 2011.

She helped develop the script and wanted to direct and star in the big screen reboot as the classic stage mom Mama Rose, but the movie, loosely based on the burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose LeeMemories of, remain in limbo after years of setbacks.

Now LuPone, who won her second Tony Award for her portrayal of Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival, insists that Streisand should allow another younger actress to tackle the famous role, if "Gypsy" ever makes it to production.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"I'm sure there are technologies (to make him look younger on screen) for him to do it," LuPone mused when asked about his thoughts on the US chat show. USA "Watch what happens live"

"I think maybe 50 years ago she would have been a brilliant Madame Rose. (But) I think she is too old."

"Gypsy", featuring musical hymns such as "Everything's Coming Up Roses" and "Rose's Turn" by the famous lyricist Stephen SondheimIt was first made for the big screen in 1962 when Rosalind Russell played Mama Rose. Bette Midler He played the character on a television project in 1993.