Bake with this $ 10 Oxo Measuring Cup

Best home deals Best home deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals on the web, updated daily.

OXO multi-unit measuring cup The | $ 10 The | OXO

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

I know that many of you have been quarantined. I've seen the tweets and Instagram stories of various breads and cakes. Well, make the process ten times easier with a multi-unit of measure of cuP. Their only $ 10 and can measure wet and dry ingredients easily and also dishwasher safe. Just be sure to send me some cupcakes when you're done.