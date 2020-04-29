Babyface will present a special live Instagram concert for Mother's Day that will play the entire soundtrack of "Waiting To Exhale,quot;

# Roommates, it's only been a little over a week since the legendary Babyface took on Teddy Riley in the long-awaited live Instagram battle that reached over 4 million viewers. Feeling the need for fans to want even more of his iconic hit catalog, Babyface has decided to do something very special for Mother's Day, and involves the classic soundtrack "Waiting To Exhale,quot;.

During a recent appearance on @TheViewABC, Kenny "Babyface,quot; Edmonds chatted with the ladies about the musical battle fans are still talking about, why he's waited 5 years to release new music, and the special Mother's Day gift that is working for Celebrate one of the most successful movie soundtracks in history.

Babyface revealed that during his battle with Teddy, many asked him to play songs from the soundtrack and he only ended up playing one, which was "Count On Me,quot; by Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans, but those requests led to his next Instagram. live show:

"There were so many people on Instagram Live that they wanted to listen to music from,quot; Waiting To Exhale " (soundtrack), so I thought it would be great, on Mother's Day, to play "Waiting To Exhale,quot; album, tell stories, tell how everything happened and talk about the artists. Because that was half the fun of doing Instagram Live was being able to tell stories. People were very interested in that. So I thought it would be fun to do it too. "

Since pretty much everyone showed up for Babyface's latest Instagram live music session, perhaps this time artists who appeared on the soundtrack will appear and also provide feedback on what it was like to work with him and record the classic tracks.

We know one thing, we can't wait!

