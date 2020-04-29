Azriel Clary tells everything about R. Kelly's ex – the star of & # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39 ;, Sara Jeihooni?

Azriel Clary is reportedly preparing to spill tea over R. Kelly's three-year relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Shahs Of Sunset Star, Sara Jeihooni.

Sara has admitted the romance but denied doing anything wrong, but Azriel inserted a photo of her towards the end of her most recent confessional video on YouTube, hinting that she was getting closer to Sara.

"Truthfully, I feel like this man is in his 50s. I'm not the first person this man has done this too. This has been going on since the 90's. This has been going on long before Aaliyah. Aaliyah was not his first victim and he wasn't the first child he was with. I feel like someone who had millions and millions of dollars, if he really wanted to change, he would have spent millions and millions of dollars on therapists, "Azriel says in the video.

Instead, he spent his money getting more girlfriends and supporting more girlfriends. He had a personal fitness trainer, personal dentist, personal doctor, so it would have been nothing for this man to get a personal therapist. "

She continued, "Especially once she realized she had a problem and realized she had a problem. No matter how much you want to love someone or feel sorry for someone, once someone continues to do something wrong and doesn't try If they get better, whatever situation they find themselves in is their fault. "