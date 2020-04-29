Avril Lavigne talks to "Belarus,quot; Justin Bieber after his news on Lyme disease

Avril Lavigne has a lot of respect for Justin Bieber as he is also a fighter against Lyme disease like her! That said, the star revealed how she approached him after the knowledge that he had been diagnosed with the disease was made public.

As fans of the pop star will remember, he himself shared the news through a post on his IG account in January.

Not only that, but Justin also opened up more about the experience in his docu series, titled Justin Bieber: Seasons.

During a new interview with Keltie Knight of ET, Avril shared that ‘I just communicated as,‘ Me, here for you if you need any advice. I can share my insights with you. "I was grateful for that, but I think he seems to be doing well. He released new music and also had a tour. He is also a warrior who beats Lyme and that was all the inspiration behind my song. , "Warrior,quot;.

She went on to explain that Warrior & # 39; y & # 39; Head Above Water & # 39; were the first two songs I wrote for this album because I was just out of the fight against Lyme disease, so naturally that was what I had in my heart. I love being able to bring this out now and have a whole new meaning. "

Of course, here Avril was referring to the fact that she recorded the song Warrior and then released it as a charity song, this time as a stance against the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new title as well: & # 39 ; We Are Warriors. & # 39;

As his world tour was canceled due to the outbreak, Avril explained that he thought of all the fans who were truly disappointed and couldn't help but feel "helpless,quot; when it came to making a real change in the spread.



