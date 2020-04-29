Authorities now say "Little Women: Atlanta,quot; Star Ashley "Ms. Minnie Ross died in a head-on collision, not a hit and run.

# Roommates, fans are still mourning the shocking death of "Little Women: Atlanta,quot; star "Ashley,quot; Ms. Minnie ”Ross, and now there has been new development in her cause of death. It was initially reported that Minnie died as a result of a hit-and-run accident in Atlanta, but now authorities confirm that was not the case.

@USWeekly reports that the South Fulton County Police Department in Atlanta, Georgia officially confirms the actual cause of Minnie's death. Despite previous reports that she was an unfortunate victim of a hit, authorities now say Minnie died of a head-on collision. The police department said it hit a sidewalk and then crossed into oncoming traffic in another lane on the Old National Highway and Flat Shoals Road, which is on the south side of Atlanta.

The other driver allegedly fled the scene and has not been arrested. Minnie's publicist Liz Dixson said Minnie drove alone at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday April 26th, when her car was hit by another vehicle, rendering her unconscious. His condition was described as "touching and going to the scene, but he did arrive at the hospital."

Dixson added:

“They gave her a pulse and revived her. She was not DOA when it happened. She was there basically 24 hours before making the transition. They didn't think she would be there in the morning, so we spent a few more hours with her than could have happened. She passed away at 10:30 p.m. EST at Grady Memorial Hospital. "

As previously reported, 34-year-old Minnie was transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she sadly died of her injuries. His management team released the following statement on Instagram confirming his death:

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family that Ashley Ross aka 'Mrs. Minnie' from Little Women: Atlanta,quot; has succumbed to the injuries of a tragic car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully requests her privacy while crying at this difficult time. "

Meanwhile, Lifetime was planning to premiere the new season of "Little Women: Atlanta,quot; this summer with Minnie, but it is unclear whether the release date will be delayed. The network released a statement regarding his death, saying "Lifetime and the,quot;Little woman,quot; The family is deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved ‘Mrs. Minnie. "Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an incredible talent and a special part of,quot;Little Women: Atlanta. "We will miss her very much.

