Austin Sepulveda teams with voltage imaging to produce face shields – Up News Info

As the nation continues to see a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), producer Austin Sepúlveda (It seems to kill) and Voltage Pictures have taken action with "Operation Protect Heroes," which is an initiative to produce 3D printed face shields for neglected local hospitals and essential workers.

The initiative has been supported by Random Law Funding from Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., who serves as the primary sponsor of the operation and Kent Seton from the Edward Charles Foundation, who serves as the fiscal sponsor of the project.

"I saw the great work that American High was doing with 3D printed face shields in upstate New York and knew that with their help this was something we could imitate in Los Angeles," said Sepúlveda. “What I wasn't ready for was the huge amount of support that would follow. We have a dedicated volunteer core led by Russ Taylor and Paul Barney and we have turned Brian Bohner's Fat Eye Studios into an assembly center for face shields. The partnership with Voltage Pictures has been incredible from day one and I am excited to continue to provide EPP to those in need. "

Related story NHL Eyes Allow players to return to "small group activities" in 2-4 weeks, perhaps Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Nicolas Chartier, CEO of Voltage Pictures, also read about the work that Jeremy Garelick and American High were doing in New York and were happy to be teaming up with Sepúlveda. Cedars Sinai offices are in our building and we see nurses and doctors working hard every day. We really appreciate the support we've received so far and encourage as many people as you can to help us scale production further. Also, hospitals need blood, please consider donating your blood, it's free! "

"Operation Protect the Heroes" has partnered with Asya Nur Celik and 3D Collaborative from Burak Celik and the Southern California Institute of Architecture to put together a collection of 75 3D printers at home to print the urgently needed face shields. 4500 face screens have been printed to date. The team has also hired R&D Design and Associates outside of New York to help scale production to more than 2,000 escudos a week, and is also working with a Los Angeles-based production facility Fat Eye Studios to centralize operations.

Face shields use a design created by 3D Printing Design Group Budmen, which has been certified by the National Institute of Health and is the design approved by the Mayor of the Los Angeles Office, Eric Garcetti.

The initiative is also seeking new donations to produce face shields for neglected local hospitals, including the USC Keck School line of hospitals.