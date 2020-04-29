Ashley Graham will return to the runway at the Fashion Livestream Relief event COVID-19

WENN

Created by CR Fashion Book founder Carine Roitfeld, Fashion Unites will also feature appearances by designers Diane von Furstenberg, Virgil Abloh and Alexander Wang.

Model and new mom Ashley Graham will make his return to the fashion catwalk from isolation as part of a star-studded live broadcast event for relief COVID-19.

The beauty, who welcomed her first child, Isaac, in January, will join. Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin also known as Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Valletta Amber, Winnie Harlow, Karen Elsonand Alessandra Ambrosio on the Fashion Unites list, a special 30-minute set that will air worldwide on YouTube on Friday, May 1.

The show, created by CR Fashion Book founder Carine Roitfeld and directed by Fabien Constant, will feature models filming themselves while using creations from their own wardrobes, while designers Diane von Furstenberg, Virgil Abloh and Alexander Wang will also do Appearances with Tributes and Thank You Messages for Essential Workers.

Fashion Unites will organize in partnership with amfAR officials, the Foundation for AIDS Research, to raise funds for its newly founded amfAR Fund Against COVID-19, supporting studies by experts in treatments and vaccines.

In a statement, Roitfeld says: "Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which the health and safety of our global communities is supported, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration and uplifting connection for those who are doing their part to isolate themselves. A modest contribution as our world unites to weather the storm of this pandemic together. "

Author and television personality Derek Blasberg, head of Fashion and Beauty for YouTube, will host Fashion Unites, which will air from 4 P.M. ITS T.